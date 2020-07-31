Dog survives deathly accident in Russia’s Crimea that killed nine

SIMFEROPOL, July 31. /TASS/. A dog has survived a terrible car accident in Crimea where nine people were killed after a microbus and a truck crashed into each other, the animal was removed from the bus and delivered to the nearest police station, eyewitness Viktoria told TASS Friday.

"It [the dog] was transported to the district [police] station, the dog was taken out of the bus. I took it home. The owners were found, the issue now is only when they will fetch the dog," she said.

The accident took place around 05:15 local time on Tavrida highway. According to the interior ministry, the microbus driver fell asleep and drove the vehicle directly into the truck. Nine people died in the accident, including the driver and a teenager, while nine more people, including two children, were injured.