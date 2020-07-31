Two children among bodies discovered on Altai, criminal case initiated

BARNAUL, July 31. /TASS/. Altair Region investigators initiated a criminal proceeding over four bodies, discovered at a tourist hotel in the Altai District. According to the latest information, there were two children among the discovered bodies.
Earlier reports suggested that only one child was discovered at the scene.
"The investigative agencies conduct forensics over discovery of four bodies at a tourist base in the Altai District, within a criminal case, initiated over [murder of two or more people]. Investigators, forensic investigators, together with police officers and the District prosecutor, investigate the crime scene," the district Investigative Committee directorate told TASS.
According to the preliminary investigation, a family of four arrived to the base on July 26 from Barnaul. The investigators work on the cause of death.