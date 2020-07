TASS, July 30. A 5.9 magnitude earthquake rocked the coast of Japan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported on Thursday.

According to the center, the seismic focus was at a depth of 48 kilometers. The epicenter was 594 km south of the Japanese capital of Tokyo, home to approximately 8.3 million people.

No casualties, destruction or tsunami threat were reported.