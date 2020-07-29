FSB detains IS supporters who plotted killings of servicemen and law enforcers in Russia

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained natives of a Central Asian republic who plotted killings of servicemen and law-enforcement officers and planned to move to the Middle East, the FSB’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The Federal Security Service acting jointly with the Interior Ministry of Russia as part of a criminal case under part 1.1 of article 205.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘Assistance to Terrorist Activity’) foiled the activity of a terrorist cell’s participants among natives of a Central Asian republic complicit in financing the Islamic State international terrorist organization outlawed in Russia," the FSB said in a statement.

"They are also being probed for their complicity in the propaganda of terrorism and the recruitment of Russian citizens into terrorist structures," the statement says.

"Pursuant to the available operational information, the said individuals plotted killings of servicemen and the personnel of law-enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation, following which they intended to move to the Middle East region for participation in the international terrorist organization," the FSB stressed.

At the places of residence of the detained individuals, the security officers seized communications means and banking cards used in the criminal activity. Operational search and investigative measures continue, the FSB said.