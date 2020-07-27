Short circuit thought to have caused fire in women's detention center in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. A short circuit is viewed to be the main reason that caused a fire in Moscow’s detention facility for women, law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"According to preliminary reports, a short circuit could have caused the fire. Other versions are also being looked at. We will be able to speak about the precise reasons after the fire is fully put out and when inquiry officers complete their job," the source said.

The information about a fire in the pre-trial detention facility at Moscow’s 92 Shosseinaya Street came at 16:17 Moscow time. According to earlier data, 850 people had to be evacuated to nearby buildings.