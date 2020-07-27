850 people evacuated from women’s detention facility in Moscow due to fire

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Evacuation of 850 people was conducted from the building of women’s pre-trial detention facility No. 6 Pechatniki in south-eastern Moscow where fire broke out, the federal prison authority’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"850 people were evacuated," the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service specified.

The evacuees were relocated to neighboring buildings. As the press service of the Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for Moscow told TASS, there is no information on casualties. The information about the fire in the pre-trial detention facility on 92 Shosseinaya Street came at 16:17 Moscow time. The blaze started on the first floor. According to preliminary information, the fire broke out in the bakery, but the source hasn’t been located yet.

Traffic in the area of the incident is obstructed.