Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport receives bomb threats, says source

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. A bomb threat has come to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Monday.

"The Sheremetyevo airport has receives an email warning about bombs planted at the airport’s terminal and all planes currently staying at the airport. This information is being checked," the source said, adding that the airport is operating routinely, with no one being evacuated.

Bomb threats to aircraft have been coming since March 3. More than 200 flights have been subject to bomb threat attacks. According to a source in law enforcement agencies, such threats are meant to extort bitcoins.