Bomb threats at airports in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar prove to be hoax

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Bomb threats at airports in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Krasnodar have proved to be hoax, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

According to earlier reports, an anonymous email came to law enforcement agencies warning about bombs planted at Moscow’s, St. Petersburg’s, and Krasnodar’s airports and onboard planes at Moscow’s airports.

"The check is over. No explosive objects or substances have been found. Bomb threats have proved to be hoax," the source said.

A spokesman for Krasnodar’s international airport, Vitaly Korenyugin, told TASS that the airport was operating routinely, with no flights delayed.