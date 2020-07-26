Bomb threats come to Moscow’s, St. Petersburg’s and Krasnodar’s airports

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Bomb threats came on Sunday to airports in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Krasnodar, a source in the emergencies services told TASS.

"An anonymous caller has warned about bombs planted in airports in Krasnodar, St. Petersburg, and Moscow. Apart from that, the caller warned about bombs in all the planes parked in Moscow’s airports," the source said.

An investigation is underway, with specialists with dogs checking all the facilities.

The press service of St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport told TASS nine planes were being checked. Some flights might be delayed, it added.