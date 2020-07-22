Norilsk Nickel to hold independent expert review of fuel spill

"A world-class, international specialist environmental company, ERM has been selected to provide an independent review of the events surrounding the oil spill, the potential causes and remedial actions undertaken and planned," Norilsk Nickel said.

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel will hold an independent expert review related to the diesel fuel spill at the CHPP-3 Combined Heat and Power Plant in Norilsk and selected ERM as an independent consultant, the Russian mining and metals company said on Wednesday.

The company will produce an independent report for the Environmental Task Team established by Norilsk Nickel. ERM will also assess other areas of environmental concern and report its findings and observations to the Task Team, according to the statement.

"We have experienced a challenging few weeks in the company since the end of May. We are determined to address the spill effectively and timeously, as well as other environmental issues that have arisen. We are very pleased to have appointed ERM to assist in this process. As a Board, we are totally committed to ensuring that we deal with all stakeholders in a transparent and open way and that Nornickel operates in an environmentally safe and effective manner," Chairman of the Board of Directors of Norilsk Nickel Gareth Penny says in a comment.

On May 29, more than 21,000 tonnes of fuel spilled after a storage tank collapsed at a power plant operated by CHPP-3, a subsidiary of metals giant Norilsk Nickel, in the city of Norilsk. The fuel leaked, flooding an area of 180,000 square meters of terrain and also into local rivers, causing damage to the environment.