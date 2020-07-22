Russia’s OSCE mission condemns attack on Russian journalists in Portland

TASS, July 22. The Russian Permanent Mission to the OSCE has condemned the attack on journalists of Russia’s Channel One in the US city of Portland.

"We strongly condemn the police attack on the Channel One journalists covering the protests in Portland. We call on American colleagues to implement the provisions of the OSCE Ministerial Council decision on safety of journalists," the mission said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Earlier, the press service of Channel One reported that its TV crew was hurt in an attack by people wearing camouflage in the US city of Portland. Protests continue in Portland, Oregon, after the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd in late May.