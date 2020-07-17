Criminal cases initiated against heads of penal colony where terror group was established

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee initiated criminal proceedings against former authorities of the penitentiary colony in the Kalmykia Region, where the so-called jamaat involving about 100 convicts was in effect for two years, the Committee press service told TASS

"Two criminal proceedings were initiated against [penalty head] Pavel Batayev, suspected of [facilitation of organization of terror group] and [former colony head] Artur Tsamayev, suspected of [facilitation of organization of terror group] and [taking bribes on high or significant scale]," the Investigative Committee said.

In mid-2013, Dagestan resident Shakhban Gasanov, imprisoned for arms trade, established a terror group inside the penal colony. Following his release in 2015, he declared himself an amir (leader); he was later eliminated on March 31, 2015, during attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. According to the investigation, between mid-2019 and December 2019, over 100 prisoners joined the terror group.

According to the investigation, colony head Batayev and his deputy Tsamayev assisted the group leadership in exchange for monetary reward: provided mobile phones, tablets, forbidden extremist literature, audio and video materials, and paraphernalia of outlawed terror groups. Group members were warned of planned searches in advance.

"Batayev has been apprehended. Tsamayev is already in custody over another criminal episode. They will be indicted shortly," the Committee said. "The investigation checks them for involvement in other crimes; the investigation seeks to identify other accomplices.".