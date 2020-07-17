Russia sees 25-fold surge in IT crimes

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has demanded that the prevention and early detection of cyber crimes in Russia must be enhanced, the press service for the prosecutor general’s office said.

"In the past five years, the number of these crimes rose by 25 times (294,000 in 2019), especially considering their low clearance rate (25%). In the first half of 2020, this negative trend only exacerbated. A growth of 92% (225,000) was registered," he told a special meeting for prevention of crimes in the security of the IT sphere. According to Krasnov, new technologies are used for a wide range of crimes - from stealing money from bank cards to endangering the national critical infrastructure.

Every day new means of encrypting data are emerging that increase anonymity of the committed actions as much as possible, while cryptocurrencies are widely used in drug trafficking and trade, corruption and funding organized crime, extremism and terrorism.

The prosecutor general drew attention of the meeting’s participants to "the yearly rise in computer attacks whose masterminds often use infrastructure of foreign states to attempt to hack into information systems of Russia’s state bodies, corporations and major banks."

He "pointed to the need to efficiently address challenges in cyber space, use the same technologies to solve crimes, prevent and predict and timely eliminate legal loopholes." Krasnov underlined that it requires reaction from the broader law enforcement system and demanded that "measures be taken to improve the system of prevention and early detection of crimes committed when using information technologies and computer data.".