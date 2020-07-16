Safronov was slandered and accused of crime he didn’t commit, says attorney

"The scientists are sent to the defendant’s bench in droves already and receive long prison terms after contrived accusations of high treason. The Safronov’s case is the harbinger. Any other journalist may be next. Safronov was slandered and accused of a crime he didn’t commit," defense attorney Ivan Pavlov told TASS.

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The defense of advisor to the Roscosmos chief Ivan Safronov, accused of high treason, thinks that he was slandered and accused of a crime he did not commit.

The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld the Safronov’s arrest excluding from the verdict the reference to lengthy collaboration of the defendant with the Czech intelligence. The appeal by the defense was reviewed in a closed session with Safronov present. The review lasted about four hours during which the court studied the classified materials of Safronov’s surveillance presented by the investigation for the first time. .

The defense thinks that the secret documents submitted to court do not clarify the essence of the accusation. According to the defense attorney, these documents were studied superficially - they were announced by the court but the attorneys did not receive them for detailed examination.

According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), Ivan Safronov was recruited by the Czech intelligence service in 2012. The mission itself he completed in 2017: he collected and handed over information on Russia’s military-technical cooperation with African countries and military activity in the Middle East that year. According to the investigation materials, Safronov worked for the Czech Office for Foreign Relations and Information but the final recipient of the classified information was the US. An FSB investigator claimed that Safronov’s case is not connected to his journalist work, although his defense believes otherwise.

He worked for Kommersant newspaper until May 2019, in July 2019 he joined Vedomosti. Safronov was employed as the Roscosmos advisor on June 18, 2020. He was detained and arrested on July 7, charged with high treason. He is pleading not guilty.