Total area of wildfires in Russia is successfully reduced six times

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has noted a 1.5-times decrease in a number of wildfires on the country’s territory and a 6-time decrease in their total area, the agency’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"A stabilization of the wildfire situation is noted: their total area was successfully reduced six times, the number of outbreaks was reduced 1.5 times. The most complicated situation remains in the Voronezh and the Volgograd Region," the press service said.

Over the past week, on Russian territory were registered over 8,000 man-caused fires. Currently, the firemen control the safety of the Tavrida youth forum taking place in Crimea.