Bomb threat targets Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow — source

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Anonymous persons called in a bomb threat to the main building of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, a source with emergency services told TASS on Friday.

"Specialists are looking into a report on ‘a bomb’ planted at 32/34, Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square, the building of the Foreign Ministry," the interlocutor said.

A wave of bomb threats has swept across Russian cities and towns since November 2019. Unidentified persons would send emails about bombs planted at courts, schools, shopping malls, stores and universities. None of the threats was confirmed. Russia’s FSB (Federal Security Service) said that five foreign resources, which were sending out thousands of hoax bomb threats, had been blocked.