Investigative Committee found 99% of lost children in Russia this year

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Investigators located 99 per cent of lost children in Russia since the beginning of the year, Svetlana Petrenko, spokeswoman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation told reporters after a daily briefing conducted by Committee’s Chairman Alexander Bastrykin.

"Within the framework of locating the missing minors on Russian territory since the beginning of this year, 5,696 children were found out of 5,734 missing," she said.

The vast majority of missing children are residents of orphanages and boarding schools, who left on their own accord.