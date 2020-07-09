86 cubic meters of fuel and water mix gathered on Norilsk spill site

"86 cubic meters of fuel and water mix were gathered over the day, 33,487 cubic meters in total," the Center said.

NORILSK, July 9. /TASS/. Rescuers gathered 86 cubic meters of fuel and water mix on the fuel oil spill site near Norilsk, the spill response center told reporters on Thursday.

Over 188,500 tonnes of contaminated soil were placed in storages, as reported earlier.

143.2 km of the shoreline and 277,700 square meters of the territory were treated with sorbent, the Center noted.

The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 [owned by the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, a member of the Norilsk Nickel Group, in Norilsk on May 29. About 21,000 tonnes of fuel were spilled in total on the area of 180,000 square meters of soil and penetrated water objects, causing pollution and damage to the environment.