Court rules Roscosmos advisor arrest case will be heard behind closed doors

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovo Court has announced that press will not be allowed to attend the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) appeal to court to arrest Roscosmos space agency Ivan Safronov due to the confidential nature of the case.
The court satisfied the FSB appeal. "All materials presented in the case constitute state secret," investigator Alexander Chaban said in support of his appeal.
At the same time, the Safronov’s defense challenged the legitimacy of the appeal. "We are presented with a non-procedural appeal of the investigator drafted with formal violations which does not have any facts to back this position," defense attorney Oleg Lazarev noted.