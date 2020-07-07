Russian convicts pretended to be charity to steal money from ill kids’ parents

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Police officers have identified fraudsters who serve their sentences in a prison and decided to disguise themselves as charity workers to trick parents of children with serious illnesses to steal their money, spokesperson for the Russian Interior Ministry, Irina Volk told TASS.

According to her, the convicts stole at least 1 million rubles ($14,000) meant to treat sick children in Moscow and North Ossetia.

"The investigation by law enforcement agents identified the fraudsters and their location. They are currently serving their sentences in a correction facility in the Orenburg Region," Volk noted.