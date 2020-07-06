Putin offers condolences to Japanese PM over loss of lives in devastating flooding

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over numerous human deaths in devastating flooding and landslides in southern Japan, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"Please convey the words of sympathy and support to the families of those killed and wishes of the soonest recovery to those injured," Putin’s telegram reads.

According to earlier reports, at least 50 people have died on Japan’s southwestern Kyushu Island that was hit by torrential rains triggering flooding and landslides. Eleven people are still reported missing.

The authorities of a number of Kyushu’s prefectures have decreed to evacuate around 1.22 million people.

Weather forecasts say that torrential rains on Kyushu will continue through Monday, although the cyclone has moved eastwards, towards the Shikoku Island.

Around 10,000 servicemen have been seconded to the affected areas to help local rescuers. The prime minister also ordered to organize evacuation centers with all necessary precautions against the coronavirus infection.