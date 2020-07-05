Austrian investigators say Russian asylum seeker shot dead in contract killing

VIENNA, July 5. /TASS/. Austria’s investigators believe that the murder of an asylum seeker from Russia in Gerasdorf near the capital Vienna was a contract killing, OE24 news portal reported citing sources in law enforcement agencies on Sunday.

The killed man and the detained person could be natives of Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya. Police declined to confirm this.

Earlier, the Austrian police told TASS that a 43-year-old asylum seeker, a citizen of Russia, was killed. The suspected perpetrator, who is also a Russian citizen, was subsequently detained in the Austrian city of Linz.

A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Vienna told TASS it hadn't received any requests in connection with the incident. The diplomats are verifying the report and plan to investigate the case.