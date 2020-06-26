Turkey obstructs investigation into deaths of vacationing children in 2019

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has stated that Turkey is interfering with an investigation into the deaths of vacationing Russian children last summer.

"The Republic of Turkey is obstructing the Russian investigation to ascertain the causes of death of our citizens, including children, on vacation last summer," Svetlana Petrenko, the official representative of the Russian Investigative Committee, told reporters.

"In order to obtain evidence on Turkish soil based on current international agreements, we requested legal assistance but the data needed by the investigation and the materials relevant for any legal and justified decisions on the criminal cases were never submitted by the Turkish side," she explained.

According to the official, the investigation in Russia has already questioned witnesses and experts, seized documents, and conducted eventual forensic tests.

In July 2019, a 16-year-old Krasnoyarsk resident complaining of suddenly feeling ill was hospitalized in a private clinic in Alanya. On the same day, after a physical exam, the girl was transferred to a different clinic where she died presumably of peritonitis.

In August, at a Bodrum hotel, a 12-year-old girl from the Leningrad Region ended up with her arm stuck in the pipe of a swimming pool filtration system and spent a significant amount of time under water. She was hospitalized but died despite the aid administered. That same month, a 19-year-old Muscovite Olga Desyatova for unknown reasons went into a coma at an Antalya water park. The Russian was taken to a hospital and in a week transported to Russia where she died without regaining consciousness. In early September, a 5-year-old girl from the Arkhangelsk Region under unclear circumstances ended up in a swimming pool where she began to drown. After an emergency transportation to a clinic the girl died during resuscitative procedures.