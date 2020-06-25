Death of Sergei Krushchev in US was due to gunshot wound, authorities say

NEW YORK, June 25. /TASS/. The death of Sergei Krushchev, son of the former First Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party’s Central Committee Nikita Krushchev, was due to a gunshot wound, Rhode Island Department of Health Public Information Officer Joseph Wendelken has confirmed to TASS.

"Yes, that is accurate, it was a gunshot wound in the head. We could determine only the cause of death. As to the motives that is police… The preliminary indications are that there was no criminal activity," he said.

Sergei Krushchev was born in Moscow in 1935. In 1959, he accompanied his father on a tour of the United States. In 1963, he was awarded the title of Hero of Socialist Labor. Also, he was the holder of the Lenin State Award. In 1991, Nikita Krushchev moved to the United States to lecture students on the history of the Cold War at Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. He was granted the United States’ citizenship and lived there until his death.