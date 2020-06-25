No need to rescue Russian trawler in Norwegian shores — consulate

KHELSINKI, June 25. /TASS/. There is no need to perform a rescue operation for the Kokshaysk fishing trawler grounded near Norwegian shores, the Russian Consulate General in Kirkenes told TASS on Thursday.

The trawler with 35 persons on board ran aground near Arnoya Island in Norway, the Nordlys newspaper reported earlier on Thursday.

"We contacted the main rescue center of Northern Norway and they told us that there is a strong fall of the tide and the ship is simply grounded. Backwater is expected by 15.00 pm local time (16.00 Moscow time) and she will sail away. A ship of the Norwegian Coast Guard will approach our vessel and help it," the Consulate General said. "There is no need in the rescue operation, it added.

Apart from that, the Murmanryba tug brought Russian trawler Nord Tral that had earlier lost way in Norwegian waters to Norway’s Kirkenes for repair, the Murmansk Marine Rescue Coordination Center told TASS on Thursday.

"At 08.40 am, according to the ship master’s report, the Murmanryba tug completed tugging. The malfunctioning Nord Tral vessel was handed over to the Norwegian tug of Kirkenes port," the Center said.