Over 133,000 tonnes of contaminated soil collected at Norilsk fuel spill site

NORILSK, June 25. /TASS/. Rescuers collected almost 2,500 tonnes of soil contaminated by the recent fuel spill near Norilsk in one day with a total of over 138,000 tonnes of soil moved from the spill site, the crisis center said on Thursday.

"A fuel-water mixture of 55 cubic meters was collected in one day, bringing the total to 32,951 cubic meters <...>. 2,404 tonnes of contaminated topsoil was taken to storage locations situated on the premises of the CHPP-3 combined heat and power plant, bringing the total to 138,796 tonnes," the crisis center reported.

Since the start of the effort, 103.1 kilometers of shoreline and 197,400 square meters of contaminated soil were treated with sorbent.

A concrete pad and tank collapsed on the premises of CHPP-3 (owned by the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, a member of the Norilsk Nickel Group) on May 29, sending over 21,000 cubic meters of oil products gushing into more than 180,000 square meters of soil and bodies of water.

Currently, 495 experts are taking part in the post-accident clean-up deploying 248 units of technical equipment.