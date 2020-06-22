Kursk Region’s district police chief arrested for two months on suspicion of high treason

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. A Moscow district court has sanctioned the arrest of a district police chief who was detained on Monday in Russia’s Kursk Region on suspicion of high treason.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Borzenkov, born in 1981, chief of a district department of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Kursk Regional Directorate, was detained earlier on Monday as part of a high treason case (article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code), the press service of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said, citing intelligence data that the man "was lured into confidential cooperation by a division of the Ukrainian Security Service and has been collecting top-secret information in the interests of a foreign special service."

"The court ruled to place Dmitry Borzenkov, who is suspected of committing a crime under article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code, in custody until August 18," Ksenia Pervovlasenko, a spokeswoman for Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court, told TASS on Monday.

According to open sources, Dmitry Borzenkov is acting chief of police in the Kursk Region’s Zolotukhinsky district.