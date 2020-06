MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. An unidentified individual has reported a bomb threat at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, a source in the emergency services told TASS on Thursday.

"An unknown man called and said that a bomb had been planted at the airport," he said.

According to the source, security has been beefed up at the airport, and the caller’s identity is being established.

The airport is working in its normal mode.