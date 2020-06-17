Number of foiled terror attacks in Russia grows by more than 30%, says top prosecutor

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The number of prevented terrorist attacks in Russia grew by more than one-third in 2019, they were planned in 24 regions across the country, Russia’s Prosecutor-General Igor Krasnov said in the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) on Wednesday.

"The level of terrorist threats remains high. The number of prevented terrorist attacks grew by more than one-third (38%). They were identified in 24 regions, and crowded places were chosen as their targets," he said.

According to Krasnov, particular attention is paid to ensuring anti-terrorist protection of significant facilities and territories. "Prosecutors sent almost 11,000 lawsuits to courts to rectify violations," he noted.

Krasnov added that it was essential to push ahead with efforts to prevent terror attacks. "This being so, we will pay additional attention to implementing the decisions by anti-terrorism commissions in regions and municipalities," he concluded.