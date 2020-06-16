Active phase of oil products gathering in Norilsk ended - Emercom

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The active phase of gathering oil products spilled into the Ambarnaya River after the tank loss of containment in Norilsk has ended, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told TASS on Tuesday.

"The active phase of fuel and oil mixture gathering from the river surface has been completed," the press service said. Surface cleanup of small water basins, shoreline treatment with a sorbent and oil products surface film gathering continue now.

"Reasoning from the quantity of gathered water and fuel mixture and excavated soil in CHPP-3 area, we are approaching completion of the second, the primary phase of relief for this accident," Russian Minister of Emergencies Evgeni Zinichev said at the meeting of the standing working group of the government commission for oil spill response in Norilsk.

The emergency level can be lowered from the federal to the regional one since June 20 and the emergency response management will be transferred to the regional department of emergencies, a source in the crisis response center told TASS.