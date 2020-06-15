Volgograd teenager planned attack on school for two years

"This was a long time ago, in 2018," he told the FSB officers, adding that he had Molotov cocktails stocked on the balcony. "They’ve been there for a long time."

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The teenager that planned an attack on a Volgograd school, conceived the idea two years ago; it was the moment when he got interested in explosive devices and incendiary substances, says a video published by the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia.

Answering the officers’ question on the bottles’ content, the teen said there is "all kinds of flammable nastiness."

"Engine oil, I’ve tried petrol," he said, adding that he read various articles to manufacture them.

According to the FSB, the teenager was preparing an attack on a school. An improvised explosive device, bottles with incendiary mix, explosive substance components, shrapnel and cold weapons were seized during the searches. Besides, the teenager was found in possession of handwritten notes with instructions on how to manufacture improvised explosive devices and conduct attacks on educational facilities.

According to the Investigative Committee, 18 bottles with Molotov cocktails were found at the teenager’s apartment. He claims he intended to use them for entertainment, but the investigation believes that he planned to target a school, and a school employee and a student were supposed to become the victims due to a personal conflict.

The witnesses pointed the investigators to sites where the teenager tested his inventions. The sweep of the site revealed an unexploded IED and shrapnel from detonated devices, the investigation said, adding that the teenager could have had accomplices.

The teenager is currently under arrest. He was charged with illegal manufacturing of explosive substances and preparation to murder two or more people in a socially dangerous way.