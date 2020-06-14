18 hurt in earthquake in eastern Turkey

TASS, June 15. At least 18 people were injured in an earthquake that rocked Turkey’s eastern Bingol Province, Anadolu agency said on Sunday, citing Vice President Fuat Oktay who visited the site.

The agency said earlier citing the local authorities that one person had died and seven had been rescued from under the rubble.

The rescue operation continues.

According to Oktay, none of those injured is in critical condition.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said earlier a magnitude 5.8 earthquake had hit Turkey’s Bingol province. The epicenter was located 56 kilometers north of the city of Bingol with a population of 81,000. Forty-six aftershocks followed.