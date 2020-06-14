Atlanta police officer fired over killing African American during detention

NEW YORK, June 14. /TASS/. The Atlanta police officer who fatally shot African American Rayshard Brooks has been sacked, Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos told CNN.

The second officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duty, Campos said.

According to Atlanta authorities, on Friday night police officers tried to detain Brooks, who was drunk in a car near Wendy’s restaurant. The African American put up resistance. The police officers attempted to use a taser, but Brooks took it. When running away, he allegedly attempted to use it against the police. Later a police officer opened fire at him several times. Brooks was hospitalized but the doctors failed to save his life. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down amid the incident.

On Saturday, protests flared up in the city against tough police actions. Originally, they drew just 150 people, but later the number of protesters grew to several hundred. A fire started during the demonstrations in the restaurant near which Brooks was fatally shot.

The protesters blocked traffic on two highways in Atlanta, which connect Georgia with neighboring states. Police tried to disperse the protesters and used tear gas and stun grenades.

In late May, mass protests and sparked in many US states following the death of African American George Floyd. He died in hospital after a police officer used a choke hold during his arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25. All four involved police officers were fired and charged.