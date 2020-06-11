Six convicted in Khabarovsk for joining terrorist organization

KHABAROVSK, June 11. /TASS/. Khabarovsk court has convicted six people to prison terms for joining an international terrorist organization, the press service for the regional branch of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

"The Khabarovsk Region FSB branch detected and foiled activities of six people from Central Asia living in Khabarovsk <…> who colluded with the Islamic State international terrorist organization and did not notify [the authorities] about terrorist crimes they knew about," the statement reads.

The convicts were brainwashing their compatriots and one Russian citizen to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State fight. One of the convicted individuals voluntarily pledged allegiance to the IS and was planning to head to Syria to join the fighting.

Three other people heard their verdicts last September. They were fined to between 15,000 and 30,000 rubles ($217-434), were deported back home and were banned from entering Russia for 35 years. Later, one of them was additionally convicted to four years behind bars, including two years in jail and another two years in a high-security penal colony, for crimes committed.

Others were sentenced to eight and eleven years in prison. The court delivered the last verdict in June.