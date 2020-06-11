Police officer charged in George Floyd’s death released on bail

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. One of the four Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of African American George Floyd in police custody, has been released from jail on bail, Star Tribune reported.

The police officer, named Thomas Lane, is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in connection with the George Floyd incident. His bail was set at $750,000.

Lane’s attorney Earl Grey told CNN that his client had shown compassion by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Floyd. Grey added that Lane had been on just his fourth day as a full-time police officer.

Widespread unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death during his arrest. On May 26, all officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired. On May 29, the policeman in question, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. However, on June 3, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upped the charge against Chauvin to second-degree murder. The three other officers involved in the fatal incident were arrested as well and are facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.