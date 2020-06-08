Oil spill to be eliminated within up to 5 days - regional authorities

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The water content in oil products spilled at the field in the Nenets Autonomous District was 90% and it will take up to five days to completely eliminate the consequences, press service of the regional government said on Monday.

Approximately 10 tonnes of oil products were spilled at the Dyusushevskoe field in the Nenets Autonomous District on the contaminated area of 30 square meters, the regional department of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies said earlier. The incident occurred at the Dyusushevskoe Field owned by OOO Polar Light Company, the source in emergency services reported. The loss of containment took place at Well No. 6, 23 km away from the central gathering facility.

"About 10 tonnes of oil-containing fluid were spilled with the water cut of 90%, that is, oil concentration is about 1 tonne," the press service said. Such quantity is not assigned to municipal, regional or federal category. "The contamination area was about 50 square meters," the press service reported.

The well is closed in and the company undertakes measures to clean the territory and perform remedial work, with use of sorbents, the press service added.