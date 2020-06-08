Shooter who opened gunfire from apartment window in Moscow dies in hospital

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The man who opened gunfire from a window of his Moscow apartment and was wounded upon his detention has died in a hospital, Spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee’s Moscow Main Investigation Department Yulia Ivanova told TASS on Monday.

"Despite the doctors’ efforts to render him medical assistance, the suspect has died," the spokeswoman said.

Dmitry Pavlov, born in 1969, opened fire at passersby with a carbine from a window of his apartment in Stroitelei Street in southwestern Moscow on Sunday evening. Upon his detention, he opened fire at special police forces and was wounded.

A source in law-enforcement agencies earlier said that the apprehended person was undergoing surgery.

"Specialists will carry out a post-mortem psychological and psychiatric expert study to establish the causes of the crime," the police source said.

The man could have been in an inadequate state as he divorced his wife some time ago, according to his neighbors, the police source added.

The police found alcohol and the Phenibut nootropic drug in his apartment. "During the inspection of the apartment, in which the suspect had lived, a nootropic drug and empty glass bottles for strong alcoholic drinks were found," the spokeswoman said.

Two passersby were wounded during the shooting. "A man was taken to the hospital while a woman was examined and released home and nothing threatens her life and health," the spokeswoman said.

A police officer was slightly wounded during the shooter’s apprehension, she added.