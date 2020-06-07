Policeman wounded by unidentified shooter who opened gunfire from house window in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. A police officer has been wounded by an unidentified shooter who opened gunfire from a window of an apartment compound in Moscow’s southwest, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"The man who opened gunfire from a window of a residential house in Stroitelei Street in Moscow wounded a police officer," the source said.

He added that one more person was wounded.

"A passerby was wounded in the leg. He became a second person wounded by the shooter," the source said.

According to preliminary data, the shooter is mentally disturbed.