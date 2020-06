MAGAS, June 6. /TASS/. Six people have been taken to hospitals after a road accident involving two buses in the Russian North Caucasus region of Ingushetia, the regional emergency services told TASS on Saturday.

"On June 6, a report came in about a road accident," the press office said adding that two buses had collided.

"According to preliminary information, six people were injured. They are all workers. They have been taken to the Sunzha hospital with various injuries.".