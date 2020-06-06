Over 324 tonnes of spilled fuel cleaned up in Russia’s Norilsk

NORILSK, June 6. /TASS/. Over 324 tonnes of diesel fuel that spilled out of a power station in Russia’s Norilsk have been cleaned up, a source in the regional crisis center told TASS on Saturday.

"Over 324 tonnes of spilled fuel were cleaned up as of the morning on June 6. In particular, 96 tonnes of fuel were pumped out of the river Ambarnaya," he said.

In addition, response teams used sorbents to dispose of over 14,000 square meters of fuel-contaminated soil. "Efforts continue to collect oil products," the source said.

On May 29, a fuel tank at a power plant belonging to the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company (part of the Nornickel Group) collapsed and leaked more than 21,000 cubic meters of oil products, contaminating 180,000 square meters of soil and local water bodies.