Russian Emergencies Minister to fly to fuel spill area in Norilsk

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Minister Evgeny Zinichev flies to the city Norilsk, where a diesel fuel spill accident occurred at the CHPP-3 power plant, the ministry’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"I will personally arrive in the region to make decisions on managing the current situation," the minister said as quoted by the press service.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, its operational group is currently working on the site of fuelspill. In total, 190 people and 35 items of equipment have been involved in the clean-up works.

On June 4, 100 people of the Siberian Rescue Center of the Ministry of Emergencies will be delivered to the emergency area.

The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk, Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region, on May 29. A motor vehicle entered the fuel spill then, causing the fire outbreak. More than 210,000 tonnes of fuel were spilled in total.

The Prosecutor General’s Office is supervising the inspection of the site in connection with a spill of oil products. Criminal proceedings have been instituted under Part 1 of Art. 254 (Land Deterioration) and Article 250 (Water Pollution) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The three cases have already been consolidated into a single case.

Head of the CHPP-3 power plant’s workshop Vyacheslav Starostin was detained in the case of fuel spill. He refused to give testimony.