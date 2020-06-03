{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian Emergencies Minister to fly to fuel spill area in Norilsk

On June 4, 100 people of the Siberian Rescue Center of the Ministry of Emergencies will be delivered to the emergency area

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Minister Evgeny Zinichev flies to the city Norilsk, where a diesel fuel spill accident occurred at the CHPP-3 power plant, the ministry’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"The head of the Emercom of Russia flies to the emergency area in Norilsk," the press service said.

Read also
Putin agrees to declare national emergency over oil spill in Norilsk

"I will personally arrive in the region to make decisions on managing the current situation," the minister said as quoted by the press service.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, its operational group is currently working on the site of fuelspill. In total, 190 people and 35 items of equipment have been involved in the clean-up works.

On June 4, 100 people of the Siberian Rescue Center of the Ministry of Emergencies will be delivered to the emergency area.

The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk, Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region, on May 29. A motor vehicle entered the fuel spill then, causing the fire outbreak. More than 210,000 tonnes of fuel were spilled in total.

The Prosecutor General’s Office is supervising the inspection of the site in connection with a spill of oil products. Criminal proceedings have been instituted under Part 1 of Art. 254 (Land Deterioration) and Article 250 (Water Pollution) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The three cases have already been consolidated into a single case.

Head of the CHPP-3 power plant’s workshop Vyacheslav Starostin was detained in the case of fuel spill. He refused to give testimony.

Federal emergency declared in Krasnoyarsk Region over oil spill in Norilsk
Under the Russian legislation, a federal emergency is declared after over 5,000 tonnes of oil products are spilled within the country’s borders
Read more
Russia’s daily coronavirus cases exceed 9,000 for second day
The total case tally in the countryhas reached 414,878
Read more
Putin agrees to declare national emergency over oil spill in Norilsk
The Russian president lambasted the local officials for the delayed response, expressing outrage over federal officials having to find out about the incident through social networks
Read more
Trump shares ideas to hold G7 summit with Putin — Kremlin
Among other topics of the telephone conversation, the two leaders touched upon the energy sphere, space cooperation and fighting coronavirus
Read more
Russia ready to offer Turkey technologies for developing fifth-generation fighter
As the Russian defense cooperation official recalled, Turkey was developing the TF-X fifth-generation fighter jet
Read more
Russia needs to determine final position on US withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty - Putin
Russian President said that It is important for the entire world as well
Read more
Opening borders to foreigners has not been discussed yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that on May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hash over the details of a gradual withdrawal of restrictions, imposed over the pandemic
Read more
Note of protest referred to US Department of State after incident with Russian reporter
Mikhail Turgiev and American journalists who were next to him were treated by the local police in an inadmissible way, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
NASA warns about ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid approaching Earth
The diameter of the asteroid is between 250 and 570 meters
Read more
Roscosmos, NASA negotiate on seats for space flights to ISS
The Roscosmos representative noted that the ISS crew members must be able to operate both transport systems to "conduct mutual backup"
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
US State Dep’t can no longer talk about human rights violation, says Russian diplomat
Earlier, the Russian foreign ministry called on relevant int'l organizations to come up with a reaction to the increasing occasions of police violence against media representatives who are covering the US protests
Read more
Moscow demands the US stop police brutality against media workers
Moscow is outraged by the incident in which Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell received wounds while covering mass protests in front of the White House, seeing it as an unfriendly move from the US
Read more
Putin sets conditions for Russia’s nuclear weapons use
The document stipulates that the guaranteed deterrence of the potential enemy from aggression against Russia and (or) its allies is referred to the highest state priorities
Read more
US protests to bolster Democrats, far left but won’t improve election chances — expert
A number of states have seen several days of upheaval following the death of Afro-American George Floyd during his arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Read more
Snowden’s residence permit automatically extended until June 15
Later, a decision will be made about whether it should be extended by three more years
Read more
Moscow says expanding G7 summit ‘step in the right direction’ but China’s presence needed
The diplomat pointed to such an effective format, in her view, as the G20, in which both the G7 and BRICS member countries are represented
Read more
Turkey’s orders for Russian military hardware estimated at $1 billion
Russia and Turkey are also discussing the possibility of cooperation in the production of aircraft and air defense systems
Read more
Russia’s top brass invites 19 foreign armies to take part in Victory Parade
The Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square will involve about 14,000 personnel
Read more
Lung ventilation fails in 70% of COVID-19 cases — Russian Academy of Sciences
Scientists surveyed a group of 76 patients to find out that if applied at early stages, non-invasive lung ventilation helped doctors successfully cope with acute respiratory failure in 71% of cases without resorting to lung ventilation
Read more
No need in universal vaccination against novel coronavirus, researcher says
According to him, compulsory vaccination is needed when all population groups are equally exposed to an infection and there is no efficient medicine against it
Read more
Roscosmos CEO congratulates NASA chief on Crew Dragon’s docking to ISS
Dmitry Rogozin also asked the NASA chief to convey congratulations to Elon Musk and the SpaceX team and expressed the hope for further cooperation
Read more
Russian Su-57, Turkish TF-X may become competitors at global arms market
In November 2017, then-Minister of Defense noted that Turkey designed the project in a way to not be ultimately dependent on any one nation or company
Read more
Putin approves fundamentals of nuclear containment state policy
The document stresses that the state policy in the sphere of nuclear containment is of defensive nature and aims to maintain the potential of the nuclear forces at the level sufficient for ensuring nuclear deterrence
Read more
Russia’s Figure Skating Olympic Champ Zagitova to join training camp outside Moscow
A group of figure skaters under the management of world’s famous coach Eteri Tutberidze is currently training at the Novogorsk camp
Read more
Second earthquake hits Japan in day
There were no reports of casualties or damage
Read more
At least 11 people die, hundreds injured in US protests — media
Most of the casualties are African Americans
Read more
Press review: Kremlin clarifies use of nukes and Why Trump invited Russia to G7 summit
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, June 3
Read more
Russian diplomat describes situation with protests in US as ‘American tragedy’
Moscow is not gloating over the situation in the United States, she stressed
Read more
Dairy dosage: Russian ‘yogurt’ vaccine in the works to fight coronavirus
The vaccine is undergoing pre-clinical testing, according to the Russian Academy of Sciences vice president
Read more
Russia may start export of Avifavir anti-coronavirus drug
There are many requests from Middle Eastern and Latin American countries, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund
Read more
Russia has not made any decisions on opening borders for foreigners yet — Kremlin
In any case, the closed borders regime does not apply to official visits of delegations, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Putin to monitor Victory parade from tribune on Red Square
Peskov noted that it is necessary to take into account "epidemiological modality"
Read more
China backs Russia’s efforts to ensure security
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the country’s nuclear deterrent policy, which is meant to be of a defensive nature
Read more
Russia, India must avoid involvement in China-US standoff, says expert
Such measures as the introduction of protectionist barriers, sanctions and accelerated pullout of US manufacturing operations from China are possible in the future, according to a pundit
Read more
Nuclear deterrent policy aimed at exposing fakes about Russia’s plans - experts
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on approving the Fundamentals of the country’s nuclear containment state policy
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Kremlin weighs in on police brutality issue, says US far more extreme
The spokesman disagreed that the issues that are at the top of the US agenda right now are relevant to the Russian agenda
Read more
Gazprom signs contract with Mytilineos to supply gas to Greece until 2030
The contract provides for the delivery of gas to Greece from 2020 to 2030, according to official data
Read more
Russia’s General Staff views NATO drills in Barents Sea as provocation
The exercises practiced striking targets in Russian territory and intercepting Russian ballistic missiles, according to official data
Read more
Coronavirus can reproduce in human heart muscle cells, study reveals
Since the earliest days of the outbreak in China, the scientists know that the coronavirus damages not only lung cells, but can also infiltrate certain bodies in other body tissues
Read more
Musk thanks Roscosmos CEO for congratulations on successful Crew Dragon flight in Russian
SpaceX’s founder wrote he hopes for "mutually beneficial and prospering long-term cooperation"
Read more
Putin approves July 1 as date for constitutional amendments vote
The president rejected the idea of holding the vote on Victory parade day, June 24
Read more
Russia to lose money from astronauts’ delivery to ISS after Crew Dragon launch - expert
Availability of the manned spacecraft with the US has certain upsides for Russia, Academician of the Russian Academy of Cosmonautics named after Tsiolkovsky Igor Marinin said
Read more
Russia would like to hear EU, G7 comments about US protests — diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, from this moment on the US has lost its moral right to accuse other states of violating human rights
Read more
Russian drug against coronavirus can be supplied to hospitals on June 11 - newspaper
18,000 packs of the pharmaceutical have already been produced
Read more
Press review: How SpaceX’s success will impact Russia and Trump turns to Putin over China
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 1
Read more
Kremlin says Russia not involved in US riots, calls them Washington’s domestic affair
The Kremlin spokesman dismissed a statement by Susan Rice, a former national security advisor to US President Barack Obama, as wrong
Read more
One person killed, several wounded in New York shooting - TV
Two police officers were injured in the incident
Read more
Russian figure-skating teen prodigy chalks up third-time Guinness World record
This is Trusova’s third entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as she previously was noted for performing the quad toe loop jump and a quad toe lutz
Read more
Diplomat calls allegations of Russian involvement in US riots ‘dirty manipulation’
Last week, mass riots broke out in Minnesota and a number of other states, after a video of the brutal apprehension of an African American George Floyd was uploaded to social media
Read more