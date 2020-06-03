Fuel spill from power plant in Norilsk was due to piling failure — emergencies minister

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The spill from a diesel fuel tank at a thermoelectric power plant in Norilsk was due to piling failure, Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev told a conference held under the chairmanship of President Vladimir Putin.

"According to preliminary findings, piling failure caused a fuel tank’s rupture and fuel spill onto a supply road. The fuel caught fire. Part of the fuel got into the Daldykan and Ambarnaya rivers," Zinichev said.

On May 29, there was a leak from a diesel fuel tank on the premises of a thermal power plant in Norilsk. The fuel caught fire when a motor vehicle rolled onto the spill. A total of 21,000 tonnes escaped into the environment. The Prosecutor General’s Office took the probe into the incident under special control. Criminal proceedings over damage to the environment have been launched.