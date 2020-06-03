Emergency Situations Ministry to reinforce disaster relief group in Norilsk

"Tomorrow, Emergency Situations Ministry aviation will deliver 100 officers of the Siberian Rescue Center. Besides, a Mi-8 helicopter assists in transportation of personnel directly to the site," he said.

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The disaster relief group who work on elimination of consequences of diesel spill in Norilsk will be increased by 100 people, Emergency Situations Minister Yevgeny Zinichev told President Vladimir Putin Wednesday.

Overall, over 190 people and 38 vehicles are involved in liquidation of spill consequences, including eight people and two vehicles from the Emergency Situations Ministry. Besides, the Ministry of Transport’s Marine Rescue Service arrived at the site with 8 tons of cargo - containment booms and sorbent.

On May 29, a diesel fuel reservoir suffered a breach; a car drove into a spill, sparking a fire. A total of over 21,000 tons of diesel fuel was spilt.

Russian Prosecutor General’s Office took inspections over the spill under special control. Criminal proceedings were initiated on charges of soil damage and water contamination.