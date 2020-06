Probability of fuel ingress into Lake Pyasino after spill is very high — WWF Russia

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev considers it necessary to recognize the diesel fuel spill in Norilsk as an emergency of a federal level.

"We must recognize the situation as an emergency of a federal level," he said Wednesday during a meeting attended by President Vladimir Putin.