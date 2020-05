MAGAS, May 30. /TASS/. An active phase of the counterterrorism operation against gunmen in Sunzha, a town in the Russian North Caucasus region of Ingushetia, has ended, a source with the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Saturday.

"The active phase is over. There is no exchange of fire," the source said.

Firefighting efforts are underway to extinguish the fire in a building set ablaze by the fighting.