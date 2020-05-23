Moscow law enforcement apprehends Alfa-Bank hostage taker

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers have apprehended the man who captured the Alfa-Bank office in Moscow Saturday, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"The special operations unit has just conducted an assault on the Alfa-Bank office and apprehended the perpetrator who threatened to blow up the bank. According to the preliminary data, he had a dummy explosive device," the source said.

The man is in a mentally inadequate state, and will be sent for expertise, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"Currently, the man is apprehended, he is in mentally inadequate state and will be sent for a relevant expertise," the source said.

No casualties were sustained during the assault on the Moscow Alfa Bank office, where a hostage situation happened Saturday, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"There was one hostage in the bank with the perpetrator. Nobody got hurt. The suspect did not resist [during the assault], he stayed calm and continued livestreaming to his social media account," the source said.

On Saturday, the man stormed the bank office at Moscow’s Zemlyanoy Val Street, carrying a trademarked food delivery bag. He claimed that the bank is rigged with explosive and took six people hostage, five of whom managed to leave the bank office on their own. The perpetrator was apprehended in an assault. The law enforcement officers determined that the man had no actual explosives, only a dummy in his bag.