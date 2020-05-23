Delivery Club does not confirm participation of courier in hostage taking in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Delivery Club, one of the main food delivery services in Moscow, says it has no information that would confirm participation of its courier in the Alfa-Bank hostage situation in Moscow, the company press service told TASS.

"Currently, we have received no requests from the law enforcement. We also have no internal information that would confirm participation of a real courier in this incident," the source said.

Earlier, a Telegram channel reported that the unidentified perpetrator who took hostages in the Alfa-Bank office in Moscow, is dressed in a Delivery Club courier uniform.