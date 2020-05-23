No Alfa-Bank employees in the room with hostage taker in Moscow - bank representative

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. There are no Alfa-Bank employees inside the room with the hostage taker, a bank representative told TASS.

"The data is still preliminary, but we know for sure that the employees have left the room; there is a man in the office who has barricaded the front door. His demands are unclear, and, according to our colleagues, he is delusional," the representative said.

The source disclosed that it is unclear whether all people managed to leave the captured room.

"There are exceptionally few people at the office on Saturdays amid the self-isolation," the representative said.