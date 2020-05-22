{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Two people die in a fire at a hospital in Tatarstan - republic’s Health Ministry

By now the fire has been extinguished

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Two people died in a fire at a hospital in the city of Zelenodolsk in Russia’s republic of Tatarstan late on Friday, a spokeswoman with the republic’s Health Ministry told TASS.

"The Minister [Marat Sadykov, Health Minister of the republic] went to the scene. So far, we have the data about two dead," she said.

By now the fire at the hospital has been extinguished. There have been no reports about new casualties although it is known that four people were injured. An official with the local emergency services told TASS that, 88 patients had been evacuated to a neighboring building. The causes of the fire are being investigated. According to preliminary data, it could be caused by a short circuit.

The fire fighters received a message about a fire in the vascular department of a two-story hospital building in Zelenodolsk at 10:15 Moscow time, the ministry’s press service said. The fire gripped the area of five square meters in a ward on the ground floor of the hospital. By 10.31 pm Moscow time the fire was extinguished.

"The fire in the ward on the ground floor of the [vascular] department has been eliminated on an area of five square meters," a source with the Health Ministry told TASS. According to the source, this department mainly treats patients who have suffered a stroke.

"There were no patients with coronavirus among the evacuated and injured," the source said.

