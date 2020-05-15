People complicit in uploading photos of Nazis to Immortal Regiment website identified

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Investigators have identified IP addresses that were used to upload photos of Hitler and Himmler on the website of the Immortal Regiment march held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as dozens of people complicit in this crime, spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko told reporters on Friday.

"The investigation identified IP addresses that were employed to attempt to upload false content as well as their owners. A few dozens of people are complicit in these wrongful actions, primarily foreigners," she stressed, adding that more than 10 Russians living across the country were also involved.

Petrenko earlier revealed that by May 10 unidentified persons uploaded a picture of Reichsfuhrer of the Schutzstaffel and a leading member of the Nazi Party of Germany Heinrich Himmler with a mismatching caption claiming that it was a photo of colonel Alekseyev V. A picture of Hitler was also uploaded with a similar trick employed. The investigation is checking other attempts to upload false content.